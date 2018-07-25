FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jets cornerback Rashard Robinson has been suspended for the first four games of the regular season by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Robinson was arrested and charged with drug possession and carelessly driving in Morris County, New Jersey, last December. Police accused Robinson of having marijuana-laced candy in his car, which they said smelled like marijuana.

The NFL has suspended CB Rashard Robinson four games.https://t.co/o7XqjiLcmm — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 25, 2018

The NFL announced the suspension Wednesday, a day before Jets veteran players are due to report for training camp.

Robinson will be eligible to participate in preseason practices and games. He can return to the team on Oct. 1.

The former LSU star was acquired from San Francisco last October for a fifth-round pick. He had just two tackles in limited action with New York, but made one start against Kansas City on Dec. 3.

