NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dramatic video shows a broad daylight road rage incident playing out in real time at a red light in Brooklyn. The victim had just started driving for Uber and says he fought back because he thought the attacker was going to steal his car.

Now he says he’s lucky he made it out alive.

The video shows one of the men throwing air jabs with a box cutter at the side of a road in Greenpoint. The footage looks like something out of a movie, but the victim’s body proves the violence was all too real.

“I have some hand injuries, elbow bruises right there, some hip injuries,” the man told CBS2’s Jessica Moore.

The victim, who didn’t wish to be identified, says he was driving down McGuinness Boulevard near Norman Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when a reckless driver tried to cut in front of him. It all took a violent turn as soon as they stopped at a red light.

“He got out of his car, started blaming me and taking swings at me so I defended myself,” the driver said. “He went back to his car, got a knife, and I was trying to not get cut.”

After a few minutes, the suspect stole the Uber driver’s keys and took off in his car. The victim was pinned between two vehicles, sending his shoes flying into the air.

“I knew it was a dangerous thing to hang onto a car but I was trying to not get the car taken,” the driver said.

Police say it’s a miracle the victim wasn’t more seriously hurt as they continue looking for the driver of the white Hyundai with Florida license plates. The victim says he hopes police find him before he does.

“I hope I don’t see him because I’m still really mad,” he said. “My neck could be cut open or I could be squished underneath a car.”

Despite his best attempts to stop him, the victim says the suspect did get away with his keys. His car was towed, and he’s still waiting to get it back so he can get back to work.