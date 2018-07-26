  • TV10/55On Air

By: Bree Guy

Weather Intern

By: Bree Guy

Weather Intern

We will finally get a little break from the rain later this evening.

This system has brought in quite a bit of moisture into the area over these past few days.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight1 7/26 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

We aren’t quite done with the rain yet though.

A cold front is approaching from the west that will bring some heavy bands starting on Friday evening.

bg futurecast 4k12k 7/26 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

It will start to clear out early Saturday morning for the most part with a few possible pop up showers early Saturday.

As for today though, there will be a longer lull that should be good for any evening plans.

Skies will start to clear slightly this evening, so there may be some peeks of sunlight before nighttime.

nu tu 7day auto weather app7 7/26 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Humidity will continue to rear its ugly head over the next few days, so that muggy feel is staying for a while.

Have a great day!

