NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified a man seen on security camera video assaulting a senior citizen in Queens.

NYPD says George Powell, 58, got into an argument with a 94-year-old man in front of a residence on 97 Street in Jackson Heights just after noon on May 18.

Police say Powell walked up the stairs to the victim, slapped the elderly man in the face, knocked his glasses to the sidewalk, then stepped on the glasses and broke them. The victim was left with a cut on his nose.

Police say Powell fled on foot. He is described as approximately 5’10” tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing black boots, dark jeans and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.