PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A food delivery driver was shot and killed while on the job in Paterson.

Police say it happened early Thursday morning in the area of East 34th Street near 19th Avenue.

According to sources, it is believed that a food order was called into a Chinese restaurant, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.

When the delivery driver showed up on East 34th Street around 1 a.m., CBS2 was told the person was shot during an attempted robbery, DeAngelis reported.

It’s unclear if the victim was actually robbed. It appears the driver crashed into several parked cars while trying to flee from the scene.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

Neighbors woke up to unexpected police activity.

“I just realized there was flashing lights outside and I came outside and then I saw this massive accident. This is like where we always park in the night,” said resident Phillip Nelson. “It’s very seldom that we have this type of police activity out here.”

A little over a week ago, there was a similar scenario a few miles away. A 27-year-old was shot and killed while making a pizza delivery in Clifton.

As far as Thursday’s incident, CBS2 has reached out to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and Paterson police for more information but have not heard back.