TRENTON, N.J. (AP/CBS) – The nation’s first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as “turban man.”

Gurbir Grewal tweeted on Thursday that he’s the 61st attorney general of New Jersey. He wrote: “I’m a Sikh American. I have 3 daughters. And yesterday, I told them to turn off the radio.”

.@nj1015: My name, for the record, is Gurbir Grewal. I’m the 61st Attorney General of NJ. I’m a Sikh American. I have 3 daughters. And yesterday, I told them to turn off the radio. — Gurbir S. Grewal (@GurbirGrewalNJ) July 26, 2018

WKXW-FM hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco made the comments Wednesday while discussing Grewal’s recent order to suspend marijuana prosecutions in the state, reports CBS Philly.com.

Malloy reportedly said he couldn’t remember Grewal’s name — and told Franco “I’m just going to say the guy with the turban.” The pair continued to call Grewal “Turban Man” throughout the segment.

Malloy and Franco acknowledged their words might be offensive, but Malloy said “if that offends you then don’t wear the turban and maybe I’ll remember your name.”

The station, known as New Jersey 101.5, said it has taken them off the air and is investigating.

A message on the station’s website reads:

“We are aware of the offensive comments made by Dennis and Judi during today’s broadcast,” the station said Wednesday night. “We have taken immediate action and have taken them off the air until further notice. We are investigating the matter and will have further comment shortly.”

