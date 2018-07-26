NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is due in court amid plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a Brooklyn arena.

The 30-year-old Irish fighter is expected to be joined Thursday by his 25-year-old friend and co-defendant Cian Cowley.

Video showed what appeared to be McGregor hurling a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a news conference for the UFC 223 event at Barclays Center in April.

Two fighters hurt by broken glass were unable to compete. McGregor was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

The incident happened after McGregor was stripped of his UFC Lightweight Championship for failing to defend his title.

McGregor has expressed regret, saying after his last court appearance in June that he understood the seriousness of the matter and hoped to resolve it soon.

Last week, he attended the World Cup final as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s guest.

