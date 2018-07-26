  • TV10/55On Air

Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Brooklyn have released video of a suspect who they say is wanted for an attempted rape in Williamsburg.

Police said he was caught on video near South 3rd Street and Hewes Street last Sunday.

According to investigators, the man followed a 30-year-old woman as she walked home from work. He then forced his way into her apartment, pushed her down onto a couch and attacked her, police said.

She was able to fight him off but police said the man got away with $300 in cash from her wallet.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

