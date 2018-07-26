NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Brooklyn have released video of a suspect who they say is wanted for an attempted rape in Williamsburg.

Police said he was caught on video near South 3rd Street and Hewes Street last Sunday.

WANTED: White male, approx. 30 yrs old, 160 lbs., for the attempted rape of a 30-year-old woman. He forced himself into her apartment near Hewes St/South 3 St. #Brooklyn at 4am on July 22. Share info, call #800577TIPS https://t.co/IZKK4eKn8s pic.twitter.com/BEagIEKLDe — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 26, 2018

According to investigators, the man followed a 30-year-old woman as she walked home from work. He then forced his way into her apartment, pushed her down onto a couch and attacked her, police said.

She was able to fight him off but police said the man got away with $300 in cash from her wallet.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.