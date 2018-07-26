  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Congress is about to reconsider how Americans save, specifically to retirement accounts, and experts saw the change could add dollars to people’s wallets later in life.

Retirement savings might not be exciting to talk about, but as money expert Jill Schlesinger told CBS2’s Mary Calvi, is necessary as changes may be coming to your account.

Schlesinger urged people to save consistently and never borrow against a 401(k).

Most importantly, she feels federal guidelines should require mandatory savings as part of full-time employment.

“I think that the problem with 401(k)s,” she said.

With consistently and time, Schlesinger says accounts can add up, often into significant savings.

Another part of the proposal would add annuities to retirement accounts that would allow retired employees to turn a portion of the savings into guaranteed income over time.

