Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines
nu tu skycast 3d wakeup9 7/27 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

We had a nice break from the rain starting yesterday evening.

nu tu skycast 3d today3 7/27 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

This break will continue for the next few hours until a cold front gets closer to the area later this evening. This will bring some severe storms, possibly producing hail. The good news though, it will pass through relatively quickly and the last of it will be a few pop ups early Saturday.

jl beach and mountain 2 day3 7/27 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The weekend is looking to be the best two days of this week and next. We get a break from the rain after those showers pass through. It won’t be  a complete washout and Sunday is looking to have plenty of sunshine all day. If you are heading to the beach or mountains, the forecast is looking just fine!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s