We had a nice break from the rain starting yesterday evening.

This break will continue for the next few hours until a cold front gets closer to the area later this evening. This will bring some severe storms, possibly producing hail. The good news though, it will pass through relatively quickly and the last of it will be a few pop ups early Saturday.

The weekend is looking to be the best two days of this week and next. We get a break from the rain after those showers pass through. It won’t be a complete washout and Sunday is looking to have plenty of sunshine all day. If you are heading to the beach or mountains, the forecast is looking just fine!