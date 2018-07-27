NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for suspects after a deadly shooting on a Brooklyn playground.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bushwick Playground on Knickerbocker Avenue just steps away from where children were playing soccer.

The kids were in the middle of practice when they were startled by gunshots.

“I was practicing, and then I heard six shots,” one boy said. “I saw people running from the basketball court towards the field. Then my coach told us to run towards our parents and then we ran and we just saw a kid running and he fell down in the field and he was like, bleeding.”

“We thought it was like fireworks,” said another girl. “But it wasn’t. It was guns.”

Police say a group of men were fighting at the playground when a gunman opened fire, killing a 21-year-old man with a shot to his back and sending two other 20-year-old men to the hospital. One was shot in the back and elbow and another was grazed in the arm.

Despite the park being packed with children, none were hurt. But many walked away stunned.

“I was really scared,” the boy said. “I thought they were going to shoot some of my teammates on my soccer team.”

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.