NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver is set to be sentenced on Friday.

At his retrial this spring, a jury found Silver guilty of earning nearly $4 million illegally by collecting fees from a cancer researcher and real estate developers. Prosecutors say he invested those proceeds and collected another $1 million in illegal profits.

Prosecutors say Silver should spend well over 10 years in prison. Defense attorneys argued for far less prison time and a community service component that would allow Silver to get out from behind bars.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni, Silver begged for mercy.

“I pray I will not die in prison,” Silver wrote, saying he was “broken-hearted” that he damaged the trust people have in government.

“The work that has been the focus of most of my life has become dirty and shameful,” Silver said in his letter.

“Everything I ever accomplished has become a joke and a spectacle.”

Prosecutors told Caproni in a written submission that they had proven that Silver “repeatedly corrupted the great power of his office for personal profit and caused incalculable damage to the public trust.”

Silver’s attorneys want to limit his time in jail after what they call “a meaningful custodial sentence.” They want him to do community service, like running a help desk assisting New Yorkers, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported.

The judge will also decide whether to allow Silver to remain free pending his appeal.

In a letter to the judge, Silver said he’s worried about his wife and grandchildren and how they’ll be treated because of him.

Silver’s first conviction and 2015 and a 12-year prison sentence were tossed out by an appeals court as a result of a recent Supreme Court ruling that tweaked the legal boundaries of what constituted corruption.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)