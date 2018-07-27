  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:henry hudson parkway, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the scene of a developing situation on the ramp to the Henry Hudson Parkway.

It started when two men in the Bronx allegedly robbed another man of his gold chain and when they fled, the victim decided to follow the suspects and eventually they ended up on the ramps.

At some point, the suspect’s car became disabled and that’s when they jumped out of the car and took off.

One suspect was apprehended nearby along the highway in a wooded area. It’s unclear if the second suspect is in custody or not.

In the meantime, the incident was causing lane closures and traffic delays through the area.

