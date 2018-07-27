Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Pop-up thunderstorms moving through our area Friday afternoon may pose a risk of power outages.
Public Service Electric and Gas Company issued a warning to its customers with tips on dangers to be on the lookout for:
- Downed wires should always be considered “live.” Do not approach or drive over a downed line and do not touch anything it might be in contact with. If a wire falls on or near your car, stay inside the car, call 911.
- To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline-powered generators in a garage or any other enclosed space.
Suffering a power outage or have an issue to report to your local utility company? Here’s a list of the usual suspects from around our area to reach for help.
- ConEdison: 1-800-752-6633
- Central Hudson: 845-452-2700
- NYSEG: 1-800-572-1111
- National Grid: 1-800-930-5003 (Long Island & the Rockaways) or 1-800-642-4272 (Upstate New York)
- PSE&G New Jersey: 1-800-436-7734
- PSEG Long Island: 1-800-490-0025 or 631-755-6000
- Rochester Gas & Electric: 1-800-743-2110
- National Fuel: 1-800-365-3234
