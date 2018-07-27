NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Pop-up thunderstorms moving through our area Friday afternoon may pose a risk of power outages.

Public Service Electric and Gas Company issued a warning to its customers with tips on dangers to be on the lookout for:

Downed wires should always be considered “live.” Do not approach or drive over a downed line and do not touch anything it might be in contact with. If a wire falls on or near your car, stay inside the car, call 911.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline-powered generators in a garage or any other enclosed space.

Suffering a power outage or have an issue to report to your local utility company? Here’s a list of the usual suspects from around our area to reach for help.

For more about dealing with the summer heat, check out our Guide to Summer Safety.