NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were scary moments Saturday for riders on the Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster.

The world famous ride temporarily lost power, forcing passengers to walk down the stairs of the 85-foot wooden coaster.

“The Cyclone Roller Coaster temporarily lost power today due to an electrical issue and the cars slowed to a stop on the track. Cyclone personnel safely guided guests from the cars without incident. Power has been restored and inspectors have inspected the ride to certify that everything is fully safe and operational. The Cyclone is running and open for guests,” Luna Park said in a statement.

It was closed to just over two hours, but is now back up and running.

No one was hurt.

