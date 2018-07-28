NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police discovered a secret stash of narcotics after a wild motorcycle crash in Manhattan.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Deondre Bryant, who investigators say was captured by surveillance cameras Friday morning going the wrong way down a one-way street and onto the sidewalk in East Harlem.

While inspecting his bike, police say they stumbled onto a series of hidden compartments containing 46 vials of crack cocaine.

Bryant is facing a laundry list of charges, including drug possession and reckless endangerment.