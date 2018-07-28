NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman was fighting for her life Saturday after police say she was struck by a driver who fled the scene in Brooklyn.

It happened just before midnight Friday at Avenue P and East 16th Street in Midwood, where police say the driver of a blue sedan struck the victim as she was crossing the road heading northbound.

She was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center

The car was last seen speeding west with damage to its front end, according to police.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.