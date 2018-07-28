  • TV10/55

Filed Under:Holmdel, Kenilworth, Local TV, New Jersey, Thomas Tramaglini

HOLMDEL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey school superintendent accused of defecating on another school’s track and field has resigned.

Kenilworth School Superintendent Thomas Tramaglini allegedly relieved himself on a daily basis at Holmdel High School’s track and field. Police said he was caught in the act in May.

Former Kenilworth School Superintendent Thomas Tramaglini (Credit: CBS2)

In a statement released this week, the Kenilworth Board of Education said the superintendent has tendered his resignation. He was already put on paid leave.

“Based on events unrelated to his service for Kenilworth, it has become clear to both Dr. Tramaglini and the Kenilworth Board of Education that his continued service as Superintendent of Schools has become too much of a distraction to the main mission of the district,” the statement read in part.

Tramaglini, 42, of Matawan, lives about three miles from the Holmdel track. He was charged with lewdness, littering and defecating in public.

His resignation is effective September 30. The board of education is searching for an interim superintendent in the meantime.

