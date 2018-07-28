PITTSBURGH (AP) — Trevor Williams outdueled Jacob deGrom, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-0 win over the New York Mets on Saturday.

Williams (9-7) allowed five hits in six innings with five strikeouts and three walks. He hasn’t allowed a run in 17 straight innings since he surrendered three in the third inning of a 17-5 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on July 6.

The Pirates have won 13 of their past 15 games, while the Mets have lost two straight after winning their previous three games.

Pittsburgh’s first run came after deGrom (5-6) began the sixth inning with two strikeouts. Gregory Polanco singled down the right-field line before stealing second. Colin Moran singled to right, scoring Polanco.

David Freese, who had five RBIs in a 5-4 win Friday, pinch-hit in the seventh, grounding out but scoring Jordan Luplow from third. Adam Frazier followed with a double to right, driving in Jordy Mercer from second to make it 3-0.

Moran drove in Polanco again with a single up the middle in the eighth, extending it to 4-0. Polanco was 3 for 4 with two doubles; Moran was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Francisco Cervelli made it 5-0 later in the eighth with a single that scored Luplow.

Williams got out of trouble in consecutive innings, first when he got Devin Mesoraco to ground into a double play with one out and the bases loaded in the fourth. An inning later, he struck out Brandon Nimmo and forced Wilmer Flores to pop up to third, stranding runners on first and second.

deGrom lost for the fourth time since June 28, when he last won a start. He allowed three runs on eight hits, his most surrendered this season, with five strikeouts in seven innings.

ROSTER MOVES

Mets: INF Luis Guillorme was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. The 23-year-old rookie has a .172 batting average with four RBIs in 29 games with New York this season.

Pirates: OF Austin Meadows and INF/OF Jose Osuna were recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. Osuna, who hit .196 with two home runs and seven RBIs in his first 23 games with Pittsburgh this season, played first base Saturday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: 1B Josh Bell was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain. He left Pittsburgh’s game Friday after playing the first two innings. … OF Starling Marte returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games with a left hand contusion. He hit second and played centerfield. … OF Corey Dickerson was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to July 25 with left hamstring discomfort.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Zack Wheeler (4-6, 4.33) will have the chance to carry momentum from his past two starts into Sunday against the Pirates. He won each while allowing a combined six runs on 12 hits in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

Pirates: RHP Joe Musgrove (4-4, 3.90) will look to have another strong start when he faces the Mets on Sunday. In his last outing, Musgrove allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings of a 9-4 win over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday.

