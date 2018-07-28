  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMPaid Program
    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    12:00 AMToni On! New York
    12:30 AMLaura McKenzie's Traveler
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMBlue Bloods
    12:35 AMBlue Bloods
    01:35 AMLeverage
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Long Island, Ryan Weiss, Ryan's Law, Suffolk County, water safety

CENTERPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County has a new law to increase safety on the water.

Lawmakers and community members gathered Saturday to celebrate the signing of “Ryan’s Law,” named after Ryan Weiss.

The 12-year-old boy went overboard while practicing a capsizing drill at junior sailing class last summer. He was hit by the boat’s propeller and later died.

More: Push For Enhanced Boat Propeller Safety Measures In Wake Of Deadly Accident

Police called his death a “tragic accident.”

The new law requires boats that are used to instruct minors to be equipped with propeller guards.

“We stand here forever heartbroken. And though this can’t bring Ryan back to us today, we hope that we have the opportunity to protect somebody else, some other child out there,” Weiss’s mother said Saturday.

He would have turned 13 years old this month.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s