CENTERPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County has a new law to increase safety on the water.

Lawmakers and community members gathered Saturday to celebrate the signing of “Ryan’s Law,” named after Ryan Weiss.

The 12-year-old boy went overboard while practicing a capsizing drill at junior sailing class last summer. He was hit by the boat’s propeller and later died.

Police called his death a “tragic accident.”

The new law requires boats that are used to instruct minors to be equipped with propeller guards.

“We stand here forever heartbroken. And though this can’t bring Ryan back to us today, we hope that we have the opportunity to protect somebody else, some other child out there,” Weiss’s mother said Saturday.

He would have turned 13 years old this month.