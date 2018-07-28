  • TV10/55

Filed Under:Local TV, Palisades Center Mall, Rockland County

CLARKSTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Rockland County are seeking a person of interest in an alleged crime at the Palisades Center Mall.

On July 17, a woman told police she went into the Target dressing room to try on clothes. She said a man held a cellphone under the changing room door, and she believed he was recording a video.

The female shopper confronted the suspect, and he fled into the mall, police said.

Police in Rockland County are seeking a person of interest in an alleged crime at the Palisades Center Mall. (Credit: Clarkstown Police Department)

Clarkstown Police released photos of a man they described as a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Michael Novotny at (845) 639-5864 or submit an anonymous tip via Tip411. Download the “RocklandCo DA” Tip411 App in the App Store or Google Play.

Earlier this month, authorities said an FBI special agent illegally took photos of a 22-year-old woman with his cellphone while she was in a dressing room at a New Jersey clothing store.

