NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A false alarm leads to panic and chaos on a Brooklyn L train.

Passengers raced for the doors at the Bedford avenue station in Williamsburg.

Police say just before 1-30 yesterday afternoon there was a report of a man with a gun, setting off a stampede as people raced off the train.

Many riders dropped their bags and headed for the exits.

Police say it was a bogus report and there was no one on the train with a gun.

No one was hurt.