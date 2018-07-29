  • TV10/55

Filed Under:Furry Friend Finder

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Vanessa Murdock introduce Bambi and Foxy, two 10-week-old Chihuahua puppies looking for forever homes.

Bambi and Foxy are sisters – twins! – and both sweet and friendly, though still a little shy.

Foxy has the brown nose and is always looking up, hopeful that you will play with her – she loves to play!
Bambi has a black nose and is always hoping you will cuddle with her.

As puppies both Bambi and Foxy will need a lot of attention and training as they grow up.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.

