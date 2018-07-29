EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been trying to keep his focus on football since the body of a 25-year-old friend was found in his New Jersey home last month.

Jenkins’ brother, William H. Jenkins, was charged with aggravated manslaughter days after the body of Roosevelt Rene was found in the football player’s Fair Lawn home on June 26.

Addressing the media on Sunday for the first time about the death, Jenkins said he has not spoken to his brother since he was arrested by New York State Police late last month. He reiterated that he was not in the house when Rene died.

Janoris refused to say much else about the incident.

William Jenkins was arrested on drug charges in 2006 and again in 2011, according to New York state department of corrections records. He was paroled from prison in July 2016.

Police said Janoris Jenkins has been in Florida since early this month.

He is entering his third season with the Giants. The 29-year-old signed a five-year, $62.5 million contract with the team in 2016 and had an outstanding first season when he was selected to be a starter in the 2017 Pro Bowl.

