Filed Under:John F. Kennedy International Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A flight crew managed to avoid disaster Sunday evening after making an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Officials say an Atlas Air Qantas cargo plane sustained a blown tire during takeoff from JFK just after 6 p.m. After declaring emergency, the pilot managed to land the Chicago-bound aircraft without incident.

jfk emergency landing Plane With Blown Tire Makes Emergency Landing At JFK Airport

credit: Twitter/@mdm_at_weather

No passengers were aboard the aircraft and operations were unaffected by the emergency landing, according to the Port Authority.

The plane was towed to a maintenance hangar where officials from the Federal Aviation Administration will work to determine the cause of the blow-out.

