THE BRONX (CBSNewYork) – Concerns continued this morning at Jacobi Medical Center where low levels of Legionella bacteria were found in the water during routine testing of the potable water supply.

The bacteria causes Legionnaires’ disease, a type of pneumonia, is not contagious and the hospital said the risk to patients and staff is very low.

Despite the risk level, staff of Jacobi were taking required steps to protect visitors and patients.

The hospital says only bottled water is being used, and packaged bath wipes are being made available for daily hygiene.

The hospital is also installing new water filters in showers.

“My wife told me the water was bad, don’t drink anything,” said John Nelson, a visitor at the hospital to see his new baby grandson. “They’ve been given them bottled water so I don’t know what the hell was going on.”

Last week, the city health officials confirmed 22 people in the Washington Heights and Hamilton Heights area were recently infected by Legionnaires’ disease, including one death. Cooling towers may be to blame; test results are pending.

In 2015, an outbreak in the Bronx left 12 dead.

For more information on Legionnaires’, click here.