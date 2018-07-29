  • TV10/55

Filed Under:Long Island, Smith Point County Park, Suffolk County

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a man swimming after lifeguards had gone off duty was pulled from the Atlantic Ocean and later pronounced dead.

Suffolk County police say Juan Martinez, 53, of Manorville, New York, was swimming at Smith Point County Park in Shirley, New York, around 8 p.m. Saturday when he became distressed and went under water.

Police officers removed him from the ocean and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The county medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

