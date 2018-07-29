NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – This Tuesday thousands will take part in Long Island’s largest office picnic with companies’ workers and runners descending on Jones Beach State Park for the Marcum Workplace Challenge.

Carolyn Mazzenga, Marcum LLP’s office managing partner for Long Island, joined CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu to talk about the 13th annual event happening on July 31, 2018.

The event, which has has raised over $800,000 for four Long Island charities since 2006, is the biggest event of its kind on Long Island with over 9,000 runners and walkers and more than 12,000 people attending in total.

For more information, see CBSNewYork.com/Marcum.