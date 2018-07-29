  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMNorbit
    2:00 PMDon't Blink
    2:30 PMDon't Blink
    3:00 PMSaving Hope
    4:00 PMElementary
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPacific Blues
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:00 PMPGA of America Special
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Marcum Workplace Challenge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – This Tuesday thousands will take part in Long Island’s largest office picnic with companies’ workers and runners descending on Jones Beach State Park for the Marcum Workplace Challenge.

Carolyn Mazzenga, Marcum LLP’s office managing partner for Long Island, joined CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu to talk about the 13th annual event happening on July 31, 2018.

The event, which has has raised over $800,000 for four Long Island charities since 2006, is the biggest event of its kind on Long Island with over 9,000 runners and walkers and more than 12,000 people attending in total.

For more information, see CBSNewYork.com/Marcum.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s