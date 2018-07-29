NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — What was supposed to be a quick business trip to New York suddenly turned into a medical nightmare for a pregnant woman and her child.

Mom Shelcie Holbert says she sensed something wasn’t right. Even though there wasn’t a lot of pain, it was enough to ditch her planned meeting and walk herself to a hospital. Little Rosalie Wallace was born in June, more than three months premature and weighing only one pound nine ounces.

“We thought we had 16 more weeks,” Holbert said.

After the premature birth, the 23-year-old and her husband, Jake, found themselves a long way from their home in Charlotte, North Carolina. Shelcie, who works selling cosmetics, and her husband, Jake, aren’t rich. Faced with a prolonged stay in New York while Rosalie received the treatment she needed, another mom with a baby in the hospital heard about their troubles.

She posted a plea for help on an internet message board for Upper West Side moms. One of the moms, Jenna, got the ball rolling by giving the couple the use of an apartment she owns a short distance from the hospital. Then, she says, her friend Toby stepped in.

“Jenna was going to provide a place to sleep and I would provide the food, and they could just concentrate on getting their daughter well,” Toby said.

Without knowing when Rosalie will be well enough to leave the hospital, the family’s new friends are helping them look for an apartment.

“It proves there is so much good in the world,” Shelcie said. She was so moved by the group’s kindness, she actually asked one of the moms to be Rosalie’s godmother.

The group of strangers became close friends thanks to a tiny baby facing the odds in the Big Apple.