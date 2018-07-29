  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMSunday Mass
    09:30 AMPaid Program
    10:00 AMPaid Program
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS 2 News Sunday
    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:power outage, Starrett City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Almost four dozen buildings remain in the dark this morning after a power outage, prompting an emergency response to help those inside and make sure residents are safe.

Officials say 46 buildings in the Starrett City housing development of East New York lost power early Sunday morning, and there has been one death reported from the location.

A 57-year-old old woman who was on a respirator when the power went out was found dead, but officials say the machine did not rely on building power due to its own batteries and she may have died prior to the power outage.

The apartment complex houses thousands of people and has its own independent power plant outside the management of ConEdison.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s