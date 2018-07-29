NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Almost four dozen buildings remain in the dark this morning after a power outage, prompting an emergency response to help those inside and make sure residents are safe.

Officials say 46 buildings in the Starrett City housing development of East New York lost power early Sunday morning, and there has been one death reported from the location.

A 57-year-old old woman who was on a respirator when the power went out was found dead, but officials say the machine did not rely on building power due to its own batteries and she may have died prior to the power outage.

FDNY Activity: Due to a power outage in Starrett City, Brooklyn, expect traffic delays and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Twin Pines Drive. Consider alternate routes. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) July 29, 2018

The apartment complex houses thousands of people and has its own independent power plant outside the management of ConEdison.