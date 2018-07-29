NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Chef Brandon Fay, managing director for Trattoria Dell’Arte, stopped by CBS2 to show how make traditional burgers and watermelon into something new.

Inside-Out Bacon Cheeseburger

Your bacon won’t be sliding off this patty! Instead, I stuff a trio of cheeses and crumbled bacon inside the patty.

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

4 strips bacon

1 cup shredded mozzarella

1/2 cup cream cheese

2 tbsp. grated parmesan

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 lbs. ground beef (brisket/chuck blend is ideal)

2 tbsp. McCormick steak seasoning

2 tbsp. canola oil

4 buns, lightly toasted

Bibb lettuce, for serving

Tomato slices, for serving

How to make it:

1. In a small saute pan, render bacon until crispy. Transfer to a paper-towel lined plate and set aside.

2. In the interim, mix together cheeses and season to taste; set aside.

3. Form ground beef into 8 evenly sized patties. Scoop a heaping tablespoon of the cheese mixture on four of the patties and sprinkle with bacon bits; top with remaining patties and pinch seams tight so cheese does not ooze out. Season patties with McCormick seasoning.

4. Heat oil in a large saute pan over high heat; add burgers and sear on both sides until a nice crust forms, about 3 minutes per side. Cook until desired internal temperature. Remove and plate on buns with lettuce and tomato.

Fixings Bar For Any BBQ

Chipotle & Grilled Scallion Crema

Makes about 2 cups

What you’ll need:

1 bunch scallions

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt, to taste

2 cups sour crème

3 tbsp. chopped chipotle in adobo

1/2 ea lime, freshly squeezed

How to Make it:

1. Heat a barbecue or grill pan until hot; brush scallions with oil and season to taste. Grill scallions until charred and wilted on all sides, about 5 minutes. Remove and let cool.

2. In a blender, add remaining ingredients. Roughly chop scallions and add to blender; blend until smooth. Check seasoning and adjust if necessary.

Strawberry Pico De Gallo

Makes 6 cups

What You’ll Need:

1 cup chopped strawberry

1 cup chopped mango

1 cup chopped pineapple

1 cup chopped red onion

1 cup chopped jalapeno

2 tomatoes, chopped

1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped

2 limes, freshly squeezed

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt, to taste

How to Make it:

1. Mix all ingredients together; season to taste. Adjust seasoning if necessary.

Grilled Gem Lettuce

Makes 10 servings

What You’ll Need:

4 heads gem lettuce (or romaine hearts)

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

How to Make it:

1. Split lettuce lengthwise through the root end so it stays intact. Brush with oil and season with salt.

2. Heat a grill or grill pan until hot; add lettuce cut side down and grill until charred, about 2 minutes. Flip and grill until charred, about 2 minutes. Remove and roughly chop for a taco topping.

Red & Green Cabbage Slaw

Makes about 8 servings

What You’ll Need:

1/2 head green cabbage, thinly shredded

1/2 head red cabbage, thinly shredded

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

How to Make it:

1. Toss cabbages with a pinch of salt and sugar; let sit.

2. In the interim, whisk together remaining ingredients. Season to taste.

3. Pour dressing over cabbage and toss until evenly coated.

Guacamole

Makes about 3 cups

What You’ll Need:

4 avocados, cubed

2 tbsp. chopped red onion

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1 lime, freshly squeezed

1 tbsp. minced jalapenos

Kosher salt, to taste

How to Make it:

1. Using a mortar and pestle, lightly mash all ingredients together. Season to taste.

Slices of Summer, Watermelon Carpaccio

July is synonymous with watermelon. Rather than slicing it into wedges, shave it into carpaccio and match its sweet flesh with briny slices of ricotta salatta cheese.

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

1/2 ea. watermelon

4 oz. ricotta salata

1/4 cup thinly shaved red onion

1/4 cup torn mint leaves

Pinch sea salt

3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp. honey

Pinch red pepper flakes

How to make it:

1. Cut the butt end of the watermelon off, making a flat surface. Flip watermelon so it’s sitting flat. Starting from the flat butt-end, cut down the dome of the watermelon, removing the rind. Continue on all sides until watermelon is completely peeled.

2. Cut watermelon in 2”x 4” rectangles. Using a mandolin, slice watermelon lengthwise along the mandolin’s blade so it sheets the watermelon into 1/8” slices.

3. Shingle slices onto a platter. Clean mandolin and shave ricotta in the same fashion, over the watermelon.

4. Garnish with all remaining ingredients.