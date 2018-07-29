NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Stephanie Rosa and Zachary Cohen of The Cheesecake Factory stopped by CBS2 just in time to show off a sweet and portable way to celebration National Cheesecake Day.

Very Cherry Cheesecake Sundaes

Cherry Sauce Ingredients

1 lb. cherries

1/2 cup sugar

2 tablespoon cornstarch

3 oz. cold water

3 oz. orange juice

1/2 teaspoon orange zest

Cherry Sauce Procedure

1. Remove stems and pits from fresh Cherries.

2. Combine Sugar and Cornstarch in a bowl.

3. Add Water and Orange Juice to sauté pan. Whisk in Sugar/Cornstarch blend.

4. Stir over medium heat until thick.

5. Add pitted Cherries and Orange Zest. Bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 min.

6. Remove from heat. Allow to cool. Refrigerate before using.

Very Cherry Cheesecake Sundaes Recipe

Cherry Sauce (see recipe above)

Deeply Chilled Slices of The Cheesecake Factory’s Original and/or Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake

Whipped Cream

Chocolate Chips

Directions:

1. Use an ice cream scoop to form a round scoop of Deeply Chilled Cheesecake and place it in the bottom of a Mason Jar.

2. Top the Cheesecake scoop with a large spoonful of Cherry Sauce, followed by a dollop of Whipped Cream.

3. Top the Whipped Cream with another scoop of Deeply Chilled Cheesecake, followed by another large spoonful of Cherry Sauce and another dollop of whipped cream.

4. Garnish with chocolate chips and enjoy!

Note: For picnics, place the lid on the Mason Jar and keep in a cooler until ready to serve.