  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMFamily Guy
    5:30 PMFamily Guy
    6:00 PMThe King of Queens
    6:30 PMThe King of Queens
    7:00 PM2 Broke Girls
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS 2 News at 6:30 PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andrea Grymes, Cindy Hsu, Ment'or BKB Foundation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Ment’or BKB Foundation is a chef competition focused on inspiring youth throughout the country.

Candidates compete in a two-hour cooking competitions in front of a panel of judges who score on taste, presentation and kitchen organization.

Ment’or’s Matthew Kirkley and Mimi Chen joined CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu to show off some of their technique.

Team USA won at the America’s Selection which took place in Mexico City in April.

They’re preparing for their return to Lyon for the Bocuse d’Or, the “culinary Olympics,” in January 2019, where they will defend their gold-winning title.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s