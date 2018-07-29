NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Ment’or BKB Foundation is a chef competition focused on inspiring youth throughout the country.

Candidates compete in a two-hour cooking competitions in front of a panel of judges who score on taste, presentation and kitchen organization.

Ment’or’s Matthew Kirkley and Mimi Chen joined CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu to show off some of their technique.

Team USA won at the America’s Selection which took place in Mexico City in April.

They’re preparing for their return to Lyon for the Bocuse d’Or, the “culinary Olympics,” in January 2019, where they will defend their gold-winning title.