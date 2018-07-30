By Bree Guy

CBS2 Weather Intern

What a pleasant start to the week! Temperatures will rise to the mid 80s by this afternoon and humidity won’t be too bad today.

The rain will start to roll through tomorrow, and stay for a while, as a warm front slowly moves through the area.

There isn’t a break in rain chances for the foreseeable future so you might as well just keep the umbrella in the bag all week!

Rip current risk will be moderate for both New York and New Jersey Shores.

Take precautions if venturing out to the waters for the last definite great beach day for a while.

The UV index is relatively high so make sure to wear plenty of sunscreen!

The heaviest rain will fall more west and north of the city over the next few days, but most areas are still looking to get a good amount.

Potentially at least over a half inch.

Humidity will start to rise to more uncomfortable levels tomorrow and will stay up for the long haul.

As for now though, clouds will start to build throughout the day but there will still be plenty of sunshine.

Have a great day!