By Bree Guy & Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologists/Weather Producers
Good morning all! It’s another calm, summery day before the storm!
Temperatures will rise to the mid 80s today and skies will stay partly cloudy throughout the day. The clouds won’t start to build until tonight. Humidity will be a factor tomorrow but will really start to rise on Wednesday. This will be the same story throughout the week.
The rain will also start tomorrow and doesn’t seem to end for the foreseeable future. However, the rain won’t bring temperatures down much, as we will stay in the mid to high 80s this week along with the elevated humidity!
As for today though, it’s looking great with light winds and still plenty of sunshine. You won’t have to bring out the umbrella just yet!