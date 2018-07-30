Put A New Twist Inside Cheeseburgers For Your Next Cook-OutChef Brandon Fay, managing director for Trattoria Dell’Arte, stopped by CBS2 to show how make traditional burgers and watermelon into something new.

Furry Friend Finder: Bambi & FoxyMeet Bambi and Foxy, two 10-week-old Chihuahua puppies who are sweet, friendly and still a little shy.

Tips To Make Reading Fun For Your KidsCBS2's Cindy Hsu spoke with parenting expert Chrissy Khachane, who offered up some tips on how to make reading fun for any age.

Master Illusionist Vitaly Beckman Wows The Big AppleThe master himself stopped by the CBS2 studios to offer up a preview of what's in store.

Cor-J Seafood: An Unexpected Hamptons HotspotCBS2’s Elle McLogan visits an East End gem with mass appeal.

A New Brew Near You: The 4 Coolest Taphouses Making Their Debut In New York CityHere are four top places to check out the next time you're in search of a pint.