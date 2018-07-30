NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Queens say they are trying to identify three suspects in connection with a one-day crime spree in Astoria.

It started around 11:45 a.m. Friday when police say they allegedly threatened a 15-year-old boy with a knife, pushing him to the ground and getting away cell phone.

Later that day, police said they tried to steal three umbrellas from a Rite Aid store, punching an employee in the face when he tried to stop them.

Minutes after that, police said they robbed a cab driver of around $80.

None of the victims were seriously hurt.

