BREAKING:Sources Say 4 People, Including Child, Shot Dead At Apartment Building In Astoria
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of NYPD officers swarmed an apartment building in Queens Monday night after police sources say four people, including a child, were shot and killed.

Gunfire erupted around 8:30 p.m. at a building at 30th Drive and 23rd Street in Astoria.

Police didn’t immediately specify the age of the child who was killed, or if they were looking for a shooter or shooters. Officers in full tactical gear were observed entering a nearby alleyway with guns drawn.

The circumstances preceding the deadly violence remained under investigation.

Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this breaking story.

