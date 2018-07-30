NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a woman who police say was caught on camera in connection with a burglary in Brooklyn.

It happened last Monday on East 48th Street in Borough Park. Police said a 90-year-old woman was home when the suspect entered through an unsecured door.

In the video, the suspect can be seen crawling through the house. She then stands up and looks around while holding a backpack.

Police said she made off about $2,000 in jewelry and silverware. Shortly after, she ran off. The suspect last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.