Brooklyn, Bushwick Playground

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a deadly playground shooting in Brooklyn.

Eighteen-year-old Damien Grimes Fuller is facing charges including second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, according to police.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. last Thursday at the Bushwick Playground on Knickerbocker Avenue just steps away from where children were playing soccer.

Police say a group of men were fighting at the playground when gunfire erupted. Hamler Cabrera-De Jesus, 21, was shot in his back and killed, according to police.

Two other 20-year-old men were also sent to the hospital in stable condition. Police said one was shot in the back and elbow and another was grazed in the arm.

Despite the park being packed with children, none were hurt.

