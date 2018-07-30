  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man is under arrest after a stolen car crashed into several vehicles in Harlem.

The NYPD says officers tried to stop the suspect who they say was driving recklessly on West 135th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard this morning.

Authorities say the suspect led officers on a brief chase, running through red lights and driving the wrong way before crashing into several parked cars.

“There’s a stolen vehicle and he hit another car on 137, 137 Street and that’s when he tried to come up this block,”” said a witness. “That’s when he hit my vehicle. He hit like three cars, – three, four cars.”

Several people had to be transported to the hospital.

Charges against the suspect are pending.

