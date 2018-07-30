NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An announcement is expected Monday to rename a street in honor of a teen killed in the Bronx.

Since his death, multiple murals have been created in memory of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz.

His family will be joined by local officials Monday on the corner where police say he was killed, East 183rd Street ad Bathgate Avenue, to announce it will be renamed after him.

“They killed my son, they kill a baby. They kill a 15-year-old,” his mother, Leandra Feliz, said outside of Bronx criminal court earlier this month after seeing the 12 suspects accused in her son’s murder. “They did not kill a man or a gang member. They kill a good boy.”

It was on the night of June 20 that investigators say Guzman-Feliz was targeted by alleged gang members in a case of mistaken identity.

Police say the suspects chased the teen into a bodega, where surveillance video shows the teen trying to hide behind a counter. But the suspects dragged him out of the store, stabbing him repeatedly, according to police.

He died after running for help, collapsing just outside of Saint Barnabas Hospital.

“I’ve got to tell you I’ve been a cop for almost 36 years now and it’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen,” said Police Commissioner James O’Neill.

Guzman-Feliz, who was part of the NYPD Explorer’s Program, was an aspiring police officer. In the week’s since his death, his family has been calling for the public’s help to bring his killers to justice.

“I need all of you please, don’t leave me alone,” his mother said.

All of the suspects in the case have pleaded not guilty.