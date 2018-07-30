NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Extreme danger and substantial damage hit a Brooklyn street on Monday when a school bus went the wrong way down a one-way block.

There were kids on the bus as it rammed into several parked after turning the wrong way on Kingston Avenue in Crown Heights around 1:30 p.m., undeterred by all the passing and parked cars correctly facing in the opposite direction.

The bus turned on East New York Avenue and appeared to hit a bump. Witnesses say none of the dozens of children on board seemed to be hurt, but the crash created havoc on the block.

“All the kids were screaming, everyone was going crazy,” witness Argie Infante said.

One of the three damaged cars had scratch marks all along its side, with its back windshield completely destroyed and its bumper barely holding on. Shards of glass surrounded the wheels hours later.

L & L Bus Transportation wouldn’t comment on the incident or the driver involved, but boasts on its website all drivers “take annual and biannual safety classes and refresher courses during the year.”

“Their goal is to ensure that you get from point a to point b in a timely, and safe manner, and to make your trip as memorable and pleasurable as possible,” the company’s website continued.

Witnesses said the children eventually boarded a second school bus and left as police questioned the driver. No charges had been filed by late Monday.