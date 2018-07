NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York’s first shared electric moped service is set to launch in Brooklyn.

Sixty-eight electric bikes will be available in Bushwick, Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

Anyone with a driver’s license can rent the mopeds through an app. There a one-time $25 fee and then it’s $4 for th first 20 minutes and 25 cents for every minute after that.

If the service is successful, the company launching it hopes to expand to the rest of the city.