NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police are looking for a man they say started a fire at a New York City gas station early Monday morning, seriously injuring another man nearby.

Crews responded to reports of a fire around 2 a.m. at a gas station on Richmond Avenue.

The NYPD released video showing a man filling a gas can, then spraying fuel around the pump, setting a piece of paper aflame and using it to ignite the spilled fuel into a blaze that flared up around the gas pumps.

Police say the gas station’s fire extinguisher system put out the flames, but a 21-year-old man suffered internal injuries. He’s hospitalized in serious, but stable, condition.

The NYPD says the man who started the fire arrived in a blue minivan. He’s described as dark-skinned, and was last seen wearing a light-colored long sleeved shirt, dark colored shorts, and dark colored slippers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)