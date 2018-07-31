Bree Guy

CBS Weather Intern

So far so good!

The rain looks to be staying away for now but there is an increased chance for tonight and overnight.

Now, while the rain may hold off for the daytime hours, clouds will start to build in more throughout the day.

Heavier storms will move in earlier tomorrow and remain mostly scattered.

North and west of the city can see more widespread action and get higher rainfall amounts throughout the week.

For today though, a nice gentle breeze is in store for this afternoon and temperatures will just touch the low 80s.

Humidity won’t be too too high so no heavy mugginess.

Overall though today will be a pretty decent day, with the rain holding off for just a little while longer.