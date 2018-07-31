Filed Under:how hot will it be in nyc, New York City weather, nyc high temp, NYC weather, NYC Weather Forecast, rain nyc, weather in new york city, weather in nyc, will it rain in nyc today

Bree Guy

CBS Weather Intern

So far so good!

The rain looks to be staying away for now but there is an increased chance for tonight and overnight.

jl rain chances5 7/31 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit:2)

Now, while the rain may hold off for the daytime hours, clouds will start to build in more throughout the day.

Heavier storms will move in earlier tomorrow and remain mostly scattered.

nu tu 7day auto22 7/31 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit:2)

North and west of the city can see more widespread action and get higher rainfall amounts throughout the week.

For today though, a nice gentle breeze is in store for this afternoon and temperatures will just touch the low 80s.

nu tu surface 2 7/31 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit:2)

Humidity won’t be too too high so no heavy mugginess.

Overall though today will be a pretty decent day, with the rain holding off for just a little while longer.

