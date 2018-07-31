BREAKING:Sources Say 4 People, Including Child, Shot Dead At Apartment Building In Astoria

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Today starts a rain cycle that will continue on throughout the week.

CBS2

Skies will remain mostly cloudy. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mostly north and west of the city. The chance for rain continues tonight and into the overnight hours as well, but the heavier rain will come more so tomorrow. The rain won’t bring down temperatures, as we will still be reaching 80 degree temps and will stay here all week.

Along with the rain, humidity will reach very high levels during this time as well. So overall a very unsettled week ahead.

Try and stay dry!

