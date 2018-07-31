CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two men have been arrested in the shooting death of a pizza deliveryman in Clifton, New Jersey.

Andy DeJesus and Joel Nunez, both 18 of Garfield, were charged with murder and robbery, among other counts.

The Passaic County prosecutor’s office and Clifton police department said Tuesday investigators determined 27-year-old Dervy Almonte-Moore, of Elmwood Park, was making a delivery from Jumbo’s Pizza in Wallington to Paulison Avenue in Cilfton when he was shot around 2:15 a.m. on July 15.

Authorities said he was approached by multiple suspects, one armed with a handgun. He attempted to drive away but was shot and eventually crashed into a tree.

The owner of Jumbo’s Pizza said Almonte-Moore was a native of the Dominican Republic who recently became a citizen and was putting himself through Bergen Community College in hopes of becoming a radiologist.

“He was always smiling, always in a good mood,” Faris Khatibi said. “He was one of the most honest people I’ve met all my life.

“He did not deserve to die. He was too young and just perfect, you know?”

The following week, another man was shot and killed while making a delivery in Paterson, New Jersey. A 17-year-old has been charged in his death.

Authorities said they did not believe the incidents were related.