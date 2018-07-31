NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a principal problem brewing at New Rochelle High School, and the former head who recently resigned may be coming back.

Embattled Principal Reginald Richardson says he was out and moving to a new job in the Big Apple, but now he wants his old gig back.

Richardson resigned as principal on July 19th after the New York City Department of Education offered him a consulting job. One week later, he wrote a letter to New Rochelle’s superintendent rescinding his resignation.

It turns out, the DOE took back its job offer after it “became aware of additional information” which they wouldn’t elaborate on.

CBS2 was unable to contact Richardson, who’s been under scrutiny after several violent incidents including a stabbing at the High School earlier this year and an off-campus murder of a student, Valeree Schwab. Many parents say they’re conflicted about whether they want him to continue leading the school.

A teacher who didn’t wish to appear on camera said the staff is also split on whether Richardson should be allowed back, and the district wouldn’t comment on an ongoing personnel matter.

The school board will meet to review his request on August 7th.