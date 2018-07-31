DJ Sixsmith

Brooklyn native Jessica Pimentel almost left the entertainment industry before her big break. Several years ago, Pimentel was ready to walk away from acting and go work at Microsoft. She decided to take one last audition for a show called “Orange Is The New Black” before she made up her mind.

“I was done, I was going to go to Microsoft and fix computers,” Pimentel said in a recent interview with CBS Local. “I was going back and forth with another show and didn’t get the part. My manager wanted me to do one last audition for this jail show on the computer. I read through my lines for Maria really quickly because I wanted to go to Sephora for my birthday makeover. Maria came out that day and I started working later that week.”

Today, “Orange Is The New Black” is one of the most popular shows on television and Pimentel’s character Maria Ruiz is one of the program’s most interesting personas. Pimentel’s life changed forever after she landed the part.

“I remember waking up the next day after Orange premiered and it was like the world exploded,” said Pimentel. “People who I hadn’t heard from in 20 years called. We knew we were doing something special, but there are a lot of special and different shows that don’t hit like this.”

Pimentel’s journey in the arts started as a 2-year-old when she picked up a violin for the first time in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn. Jessica’s neighbor was a concert violinist and he helped her become a child prodigy. The star of “Orange Is The New Black” got the chance to perform at Carnegie Hall and ended up attending the prestigious High School Of Performing Arts.

“It was really cool to be in a place where a child can express themselves creatively. It was a beautiful experience going to school then.”

While most in the entertainment industry jet for California, Pimentel has never left New York. Jessica still loves walking around the city and discovering something new every single day.

“We are over blessed in New York. You can get lost for a day in Central Park, go down to the South Street Seaport area to be by the water and always find excitement in Time Square. I got such a great cultural experience growing up in Cobble Hill. It’s close to Brooklyn Heights and I could see Manhattan from my window.”