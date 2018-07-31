NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a shooting at a home in Queens has left four people dead, including a young child.

The NYPD was called to an apartment at 30th Drive and 23rd Street in Astoria just before 9 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, police said a man, two women and a little boy who appears to about 5-years-old were found dead inside. They said a gun was also recovered on the scene.

“Upon entering that location, they observed, in quick time, four individuals that were apparently the victims of gunshot wounds,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.

Sources say it appears to be a murder-suicide, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.

“For a child to be hurt this way, this is a little sad, you don’t expect this,” said neighbor Ellie Alvarado. “It’s heartbreaking because I’m a mom of my own.”

The NYPD says it’s early in the investigation so details are limited, including whether the people found dead are related and if officers have been called to the address before.

“We don’t want to leave any stone unturned,” said Shea. “There are calls that we believe are going to be related to that building, but it’s a little preliminary.”

The identities of the four dead have not yet been released. Sources say police are not looking for any suspects.